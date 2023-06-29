Ga. Judge Tosses Parents' Air Force Base Abuse Claims

By Tom Lotshaw (June 29, 2023, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Thursday dismissed a suit by several parents claiming their children were physically and emotionally abused by workers at a daycare center on Robins Air Force Base, ruling that their claims against the government are barred by the Federal Tort Claims Act's intentional tort exception....

