Full 5th Circ. Agrees To Rehear Ruling On FCC Subsidy Fees

By Nadia Dreid (June 30, 2023, 3:49 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has said yes to a full panel rehearing of its decision upholding the constitutionality of the Federal Communications Commission's fund for providing universal communications services — an issue that the plaintiff in the case is pressing in multiple circuits....

