Hot Carafe Burn Victim Says JetBlue Destroyed Evidence

By Mike Curley (June 30, 2023, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A man suing JetBlue Airways Corp. over allegations that he was severely burned when a carafe of hot water spilled on him during a flight is asking a Florida federal court to sanction the airline, saying it destroyed the carafe as well as in-flight recordings that are crucial to his case....

