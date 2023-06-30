Justices Rule Free Speech Law Does Not Apply In Astros Suit

By Elaine Briseño (June 30, 2023, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court, in a split decision on Friday, ruled a lawsuit revolving around communications that took place between the Houston Astros' former and current owners during the sale of the team is a "garden variety" dispute between a "private buyer and a private seller" and therefore not subject to the state's pre-2019 anti-SLAPP statute....

