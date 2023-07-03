The Supreme Court Can't Fix The SEC's In-House Court Issue

By David Slovick (July 3, 2023, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Late last week, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit's decision in Jarkesy v. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that, if upheld, could shutter the in-house courts used by the SEC to litigate many of its enforcement cases.[1]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS