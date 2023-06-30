Disney Shorted Women Middle Managers $150M, Workers Say

By Lauren Berg (June 30, 2023, 11:29 PM EDT) -- The Walt Disney Co. has paid its women employees in middle management at least $150 million less than men in substantially similar positions, according to a lawsuit filed by a group of current and former Disney employees, who on Friday asked a Los Angeles judge for class treatment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS