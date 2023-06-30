Pipeline Investors Win $1 Per Share In Massive Chancery Win

By Hailey Konnath (June 30, 2023, 11:25 PM EDT) -- Canadian energy company TC Energy Corp. owes former Columbia Pipeline Group Inc. shareholders $1 per share for breaches of fiduciary duty during Columbia's $13 billion merger with TC Energy's predecessor TransCanada Corp., damages that total more than $400 million, according to an order issued Friday....

