Crypto Investors Get Class Cert. In Ripple Labs ICO Fight

By Sydney Price (July 3, 2023, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge certified a class of investors in a suit accusing XRP developer Ripple Labs and its CEO of engaging in an unregistered securities offering. The judge ruled, among other matters, that the plaintiff has shown the damages he incurred are adequate and similar to those of others in the now-approved class....

