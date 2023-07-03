Dentons Says Ex-Partner Can't Escape Arbitration In NY

By Emily Sawicki (July 3, 2023, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A wrongful termination claim filed by a former Dentons partner in California state court over a $34 million fee dispute should be resolved before a New York arbitrator because the two sides forged an agreement that "delegates to the arbitrator" questions over enforcement and venue, the firm argued....

