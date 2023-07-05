Trump Says Woodward Interviews Weren't Government Works

By Aaron West (July 5, 2023, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump urged a Florida federal court to reject veteran journalist Bob Woodward's recent bid to toss Trump's $50 million copyright suit against Woodward, arguing Trump interviews Woodward published as an audiobook last year don't qualify as fair use, publishable government works like the journalist claims they do....

