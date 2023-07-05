Jailed Reality Star Urges End To Ga. Tax Staffer's Libel Suit

By Rosie Manins (July 5, 2023, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Imprisoned former reality television star Michael "Todd" Chrisley has again urged a Georgia federal judge to toss a defamation case over his public comments that a Georgia Department of Revenue employee enjoyed a trip to Disney World on the taxpayers' dime and illegally searched his family in state and federal databases....

