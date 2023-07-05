Paxton Playbook Nothing New In Texas AG Impeachment Fight

By Lynn LaRowe (July 5, 2023, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton may be facing stunning allegations at his upcoming impeachment trial over his ties to a political donor and related purported misconduct, but his decision not to testify in the case — and to bash the charges as an unlawful sham — is of little surprise, experts say....

