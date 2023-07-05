Jury Mulling Geragos Malpractice Suit Hears From Doctor

By Gina Kim (July 5, 2023, 11:22 PM EDT) -- A gastroenterologist testified on Wednesday during a California legal malpractice trial over claims Geragos & Geragos APC botched a medical malpractice suit against West Hills Hospital, saying that hospital staff did everything they could to keep patient Anisa Farhadi alive while trying to transfer her elsewhere for a liver transplant...

