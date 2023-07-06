UPS Workers Obtain Class Status In Military Leave Suit

By Patrick Hoff (July 6, 2023, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge granted class status to a lawsuit claiming United Parcel Service Inc. refuses to pay drivers on short-term military leave while providing pay to those who take time off for jury duty, bereavement and other short-term absences....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS