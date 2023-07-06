'Take-Home' COVID Won't Be A Thing, Calif. Justices Decide

By Y. Peter Kang (July 6, 2023, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court said Thursday that holding employers liable for COVID-19 infections suffered by workers' relatives would place an "intolerable burden" on Golden State companies, finding that "take-home asbestos" claims allowed by the court can't serve as a model for coronavirus infection cases....

