Calif. Panel Rejects Restaurant's COVID-19 Coverage Appeal

By Hope Patti (July 6, 2023, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A California state appeals court affirmed the dismissal of an Orange County restaurant's COVID-19 coverage suit, finding that its losses were caused by government shutdown orders, not the virus itself, despite the eatery's claims that its losses were from the virus....

