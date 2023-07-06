Tour Bus Co. Says Rival 'Judge Shopping' With Antitrust Case

By Ali Sullivan (July 6, 2023, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A New York City tour bus operator asked to transfer a rival's newly filed antitrust suit to the same New York federal judge who dismissed a previous version of the claims, saying the fresh complaint overlaps significantly with the one already tossed in 2020....

