CashBet Coin Offering Resulted In Fraud Award, Suit Shows

By Caroline Simson (July 7, 2023, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A Puerto Rico man's lawsuit seeking to enforce an arbitral award finding that he had been defrauded in connection with a cryptocurrency offering has exposed a nasty feud with a director of an online gaming platform called CashBet, who was caught up in the arbitration....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS