Judge Allows Tweak To Notice In $48M TV Price-Fixing Deal

By Celeste Bott (July 7, 2023, 8:41 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge said Friday she may have been moving too quickly when she approved a $48 million deal from some broadcasters to end ad buyers' accusations they inflated the price of television ads, allowing Tegna, Sinclair and others staying in the case to get revisions to settlement notices they objected to....

