Chris Cuomo Can't Block Arbitration In $125M Fight With CNN

By Pete Brush (July 6, 2023, 2:10 PM EDT) -- A New York judge declined Thursday to stay arbitration in television journalist Chris Cuomo's $125 million damages case over his firing from CNN, after Cuomo's lawyers argued he is at the mercy of a biased arbitrator who didn't disclose a prior relationship with the cable giant....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS