Geragos Wasn't Told To Let Motion Go Unopposed, Jury Hears

By Gina Kim (July 6, 2023, 10:18 PM EDT) -- A California jury considering claims Geragos & Geragos APC botched a medical malpractice suit by failing to oppose a hospital's summary judgment motion heard from the decedent's brother, who testified Thursday that his family never asked Geragos lawyers to dismiss their suit or let the hospital's motion go unchallenged....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS