Chamber Slams Spain Over 'Disastrous' FSIA Interpretation

By Caleb Symons (July 6, 2023, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is throwing its support behind clean-energy investors that want to enforce arbitral awards totaling €332 million, telling the D.C. Circuit on Thursday that allowing Spain to evade those obligations would invite "disastrous consequences" for global commerce....

