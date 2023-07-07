Insurer Asks 10th Circ. To Rethink Ruling In Truck Driver's Suit

By Elizabeth Daley (July 7, 2023, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A commercial auto insurer argued that it should be granted a rehearing after the Tenth Circuit vacated its trial court win in an injured tow truck driver's suit seeking uninsured motorist coverage for a 2018 hit-and-run for which he received workers' compensation....

