Equipment Co. Can't Escape Worker's Slip-And-Fall Suit

By Mike Curley (July 7, 2023, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A Michigan appeals panel won't let an equipment repair company and its parent company escape a suit from an employee of another subsidiary alleging he injured himself falling on ice and snow, saying it's unclear whether he can be considered an employee of the other entities under the state's workers' compensation law....

