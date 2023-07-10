DHS Says It's Not Involved In Hunger Strike Retaliation Case

By Rae Ann Varona (July 10, 2023, 2:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security wants out of a lawsuit alleging it violated free speech rights of immigrant detainees by transferring them as retaliation for a hunger strike, saying the detainees failed to show it took any retaliatory actions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS