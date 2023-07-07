Newman, Fed. Circ. Spar Over Judge's Call For Mediation

By Dani Kass (July 7, 2023, 9:36 PM EDT) -- U.S. Circuit Judge Pauline Newman and the Federal Circuit Judicial Council said Friday that they're open to letting a mediator review the judge's claims that an investigation into her competency violates her constitutional rights, but the two sides are at odds about how to handle an injunction bid....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS