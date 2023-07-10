SPAC Backer Denies Wrongdoing In $2.6B Casino Deal

By Jeff Montgomery (July 10, 2023, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The architect of a $2.6 billion special-purpose acquisition company deal to take public a casino resort in the Philippines denied in a Delaware courtroom Monday that he conspired with a potentially conflicted adviser to push the deal through despite resistance from some on the other side....

