J&J Could Have Saved Talc User In '90s, Jury Hears

By Cara Salvatore (July 10, 2023, 10:43 PM EDT) -- A terminal mesothelioma patient closed out his talc trial against Johnson & Johnson on Monday by saying that right at the time he was born in 1998, the company ignored medical data indicating the danger of the allegedly deadly product....

