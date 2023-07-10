Monsanto Tells Jury It's Not At Fault In Latest PCB Trial

By Greg Lamm (July 10, 2023, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Monsanto urged a Seattle jury Monday to determine it was not to blame for claims of PCB contamination in classroom light fixtures during closing arguments in the latest trial involving teachers and students who allege they are plagued by chronic neurological and other medical problems at a Seattle-area school....

