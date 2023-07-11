11th Circ. Won't Revive Pension Fund's Suit Against MiMedx

By Kellie Mejdrich (July 11, 2023, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit upheld dismissal of a consolidated securities class action led by a union pension fund for Illinois carpenters alleging MiMedx Group Inc. manipulated its financial information in a way that hurt the fund's investments. It held that a lower court properly tossed the suit even while erring in its standing analysis....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS