Judge Blocks Iowa County Pipeline Zoning Restrictions

By Madeline Lyskawa (July 11, 2023, 2:57 PM EDT) -- An Iowa county's Board of Supervisors can't block a pipeline company from negotiating easements with landowners for its interstate carbon dioxide pipeline network, an Iowa federal judge ruled, saying the company is likely to succeed on its federal and state preemption claims....

