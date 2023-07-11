11th Circ. Revives Suit Over Child's Death On Cruise Ship

By Gianna Ferrarin (July 11, 2023, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit revived part of a wrongful death suit against Royal Caribbean on Tuesday, finding that the parents of an 18-month-old who died after falling out of a cruise ship window brought enough evidence to take their negligence claims against the cruise line to a jury....

