Verizon Workers Seek OK On $30M Deal In 401(k) Class Action

By Henrik Nilsson (July 11, 2023, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Verizon workers revealed details in a New York federal court filing for a $30 million deal to settle claims that about 160,000 current and former workers who participated in Verizon's 401(k) plan lost retirement savings through an underperforming hedge fund, seeking to end the seven-year-long case....

