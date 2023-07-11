Retired DC Circ. Judge To Mediate Judge Newman Case

By Ryan Boysen (July 11, 2023, 3:27 PM EDT) -- Federal Circuit Judge Pauline Newman and the court's judicial council have been ordered to mediate their dispute over whether the 96-year-old Judge Newman is still competent to remain on the bench, offering a possible off-ramp for bitter litigation over a sensitive topic that's generally discussed only behind closed doors....

