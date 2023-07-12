Juror Misconduct Leads To New Trial In Woman's Car Crash

By Collin Krabbe (July 12, 2023, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A California appellate panel has granted a new trial in a woman's car crash suit because of juror misconduct, with one juror refusing to deliberate and consider the evidence and another making a statement related to the case based on her experience as a nurse....

