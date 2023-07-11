Judge Denies Interim Counsel Bid In Hotel Price Gouging Suit

By Isaac Monterose (July 11, 2023, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal magistrate judge rejected a bid to appoint interim counsel in a proposed class action accusing several Las Vegas hotel casino corporations of using a third-party algorithm to price gouge consumers for hotel room costs, ruling on Tuesday that appointing interim counsel at this point of the suit isn't needed....

