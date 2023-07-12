11th Circ. Seeks Better Definition Of Chili's Data Breach Class

By Henrik Nilsson (July 12, 2023, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday found that only one named plaintiff had standing in a class action alleging Chili's restaurants failed to protect customer data in a 2018 breach that revealed millions of credit card records, and sent the case back to the district court to better define the classes....

