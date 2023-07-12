Calif. Justices' COVID Liability Rule Right Call, Attys Say

By Y. Peter Kang (July 12, 2023, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court's holding that employers can't be held liable for COVID-19 infections suffered by workers' relatives was the right decision due to the enormous economic impact it would have had on Golden State businesses, some attorneys have said....

