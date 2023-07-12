Green Groups Want Minn. Mine Suit Paused After Permit Loss

By Peter McGuire (July 12, 2023, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Conservation groups have asked a federal judge for a three-month pause of their lawsuit to overturn federal environmental analyses underlying the controversial NorthMet copper-nickel mine in remote northern Minnesota, arguing that the recent revocation of the project's clean water permit could significantly alter their case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS