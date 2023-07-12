Ga. Poll Workers Want Giuliani Sanctioned In Defamation Case

By Kelcey Caulder (July 12, 2023, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Two Georgia poll workers suing Rudy Giuliani for defamation asked a D.C. federal judge on Tuesday to issue "severe sanctions" over his failure to preserve important evidence in their suit alleging he falsely accused them of committing ballot fraud in the 2020 presidential election....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS