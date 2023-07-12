Boat Maker Resolves $200M Lake Fatality Case In Ga.

By Rosie Manins (July 12, 2023, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Appeals over a $200 million verdict in a boating fatality case and an associated bid for almost $8 million in prejudgment interest were withdrawn Wednesday from the Georgia Court of Appeals at the request of the boat maker and the victim's parents, who appear to have settled....

