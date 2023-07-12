Vets' Home Dodges Whistleblower Suit Over COVID Deaths

By Chris Villani (July 12, 2023, 3:26 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts veterans' home that was the site of a deadly COVID-19 outbreak ducked a federal suit Wednesday by former employees who said they raised concerns over the facility and a second nursing home, with a judge ruling the plaintiffs are state workers and not entitled to whistleblower protection....

