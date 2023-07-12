2nd Circ. Cites Misjudged Impact Of Deficient Immigration Atty

By Rae Ann Varona (July 12, 2023, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday revived an Ecuadorian father's bid to stay in the U.S. with his two daughters, ruling that the Board of Immigration Appeals used too high of a standard when evaluating whether the man was prejudiced by his former attorney's deficient representation....

