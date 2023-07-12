Avco Corp. Urges 3rd Circ. To Revive Suit Against Its Ex-Atty

By Ryan Harroff (July 12, 2023, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Aerospace manufacturer Avco Corp. told the Third Circuit a Pennsylvania federal judge wrongly denied it a trial on the merits of its claims against its former attorney, whom it accused of breaching fiduciary duty when she represented parties that brought product liability claims against it over a plane crash....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS