Pro Soccer Coach Fights To Keep MLS Race Bias Suit Alive

By Elaine Briseño (July 13, 2023, 2:44 PM EDT) -- A Black soccer coach is trying to keep alive a New York federal court race bias suit against Major League Soccer, arguing the sports organization has admitted it has a league-wide problem with racism, and is a single employer that wields power over its clubs and can influence who they hire....

