Assault Allegations 'Exploded My World,' Spacey Testifies

By Ronan Barnard (July 13, 2023, 4:40 PM BST) -- Kevin Spacey said at trial Thursday that his "world exploded" after he was first accused of sexual misconduct in 2017 as the actor defends himself against multiple sexual offense charges at a London criminal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS