Ex-Mozambique Official Denies $2B 'Tuna Bond' Charges

By Rachel Scharf (July 13, 2023, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Mozambique's former finance minister pled not guilty Thursday to taking bribes in exchange for signing the country's $2 billion toxic "tuna bonds," during his first appearance in Brooklyn federal court since being extradited on the long-dormant charges....

