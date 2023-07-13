Impinj, NXP Fight Over Validity As $19M IP Case Heads To Jury

By Dorothy Atkins (July 13, 2023, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Impinj's counsel urged a California federal jury during closing arguments Thursday to find NXP infringed its patents and award it $18.9 million, while NXP's counsel argued the company can't owe more than $561,000 for the alleged infringement, and the jury should instead invalidate Impinj's patents....

