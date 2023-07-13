Goldman Workers Seek $78M Atty Award After Sex Bias Win

By Grace Elletson (July 13, 2023, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Women who secured a $215 million settlement with Goldman Sachs to end a wide-ranging sex bias suit told a New York federal judge that their attorneys deserve more than $78 million in fees and costs, arguing that their historic victory in the 13-year-long litigation justifies the hefty award....

