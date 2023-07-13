Twitter Sues Data Scrapers After Musk Caps Tweet Views

By Henrik Nilsson (July 13, 2023, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Twitter's parent company X Corp. has sued in Texas state court to stop anonymous data scrapers, days after its CEO Elon Musk blamed recently imposed limits to Twitter views on "extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS